‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shares New Look at Young Goku, Vegeta, Broly Designs

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is going to shake up the franchise in a bunch of ways as it makes changes to the currently established canon of the series, and this includes Goku, Vegeta, and Broly’s lives as children.

While fans got a quick look at the young trio in the newest trailer for the film, a new piece of character art gives a much closer look at young Goku, Broly, and Vegeta.

The new look at the young Saiyan trio was released alongside news of a special contest for Japanese theater goers where they answer quizzes at specific theater locations in order to gather keywords to win stickers and other fun prizes. Though fans in other regions won’t be able to participate in this contest, at least there is new art from the movie to enjoy.

The closer look at the young Saiyan trio clears up a few things. There was some discussion among fans thinking that Vegeta’s age would be retconned to match both Goku and Broly’s in the series, but that does not seem to be the case in this art. In the original series, Vegeta was around 6-8 years old when Planet Vegeta was destroyed, and it might be the same in the new film.

It could be a result of his royal heritage, but Vegeta’s longer pants and thinner body seems to indicate that he’s at a young child’s age in comparison to Goku and Broly’s more early toddler like forms. Young Goku’s design is prominent as well as fans can definitely see the resemblance with his son Goten. Regardless, all three of the young Saiyans are fierce and the new take on their backgrounds will be interesting to see.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia and New Zealand. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in.

You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”