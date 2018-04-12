Did This ‘Dragon Ball’ Game Just Reveal It’s Canon To ‘Dragon Ball Super’?

There are few things in the Dragon Ball fandom more debated than canon. Over the years, Akira Toriyama has created or approved a ton of content for the franchise. Fans have taken it upon themselves to curate a canon for the series that overlooks video games more often than not, but that could change this year thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.

Recently, Dragon Ball Legends took to Twitter to share new details about its concept, and one post got everyone buzzing. You know, because it featured Broly and hinted at a possible canon connection.

As you can see below, the mobile game confirmed it will have three game modes, and one will be a Story Mode. Dragon Ball Legends writes that its arc takes place directly after the Tournament of Power, the defining event of the ‘Universal Survival’ arc from Dragon Ball Super.

Of course, you can see why this direct callout would be grabbing attention. Not only does the game namedrop a specific anime arc it is tied to, but it says it will pick up after its story. This gives the game an immediate timeline, something which many titles lack, and it gives Dragon Ball Legends a leg up in being canonized.

The tweet had nothing to say in the way of its connection to Dragon Ball Super, so fans are still left wondering if its story will be considered canon. Akira Toriyama has not said anything about his work on the game as expected, but Dragon Ball Legends did work with the creator. According to reports, Toriyama was told the story of Dragon Ball Legends and went so far as to design its new Saiyan warrior named Shallot. So, it looks like Toriyama has at least had this project run by him.

If there is anything holding up the canon status of this game, it would be because of what’s in its Story Mode preview. The tweet above shows a brief picture from the narrative, and Broly is part of it. It looks like Future Trunks runs into the Legendary Super Saiyan, and Goku arrives with Shallot to save him. As the fandom knows, Broly has been one of the franchise’s most debated figures because of his non-canon status, and his inclusion in a canon-approved arc would mean big things for fans.

For now, fans will have to wait and see whether Dragon Ball Legends fleshes out its story far enough to make it canon. Dragon Ball Super may have wrapped its TV series, but Toei Animation has confirmed it will carry on beyond the Tournament of Power as a new film will debut its next arc come December. Fans have speculated that Dragon Ball Legends might lead into the movie as a sort of prequel, a mantle that would give it canon advantages. However, those privileges may be bemoaned if Broly does well and true become canon because of it.

