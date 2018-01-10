This ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Cosplay Of Caulifla Is Spot-On

Caulifla may be a newcomer to the Dragon Ball franchise, but she already has one loyal following. The female Saiyan was introduced ahead of the Tournament of Power, and her spitfire attitude reminded many fans of Goku. Now, one of the fandom’s best cosplayers has given their take on the female Saiyan, and fans are sorta freaking out.

Seriously, you’ve got to see it to believe it.

Over on social media, the cosplayer Sosenka shared her latest Dragon Ball look with fans. The cosplay, which can be seen below, is a practical one that manages to do its character’s hair justice. Sosenka styled her black wig perfectly to mirror the gravity-defying look Caulifla rocks, and her eyebrows were even colored to match.

As for the cosplay’s outfit, Sosenka went simple. The veteran artist used a soft pink bandeau and added in clear straps to give her support. Caulifla’s anime outfit is cute but practical it is not. So, support straps are a necessity. Sosenka paired the midriff-baring top with some very baggy pants and cloth arm braces. The drop-crotch pants may be shiner than the ones Caulifla appears to wear, but their loose vibe fits with the Saiyan’s overall look. When paired with black shoes, this look turns the fan-favorite cosplayer into an IRL anime heroine.

Of course, this is not the first look Sosenka has done for anime, and Dragon Ball fans have surely seen her work before. Over on Facebook, the make-up artist posted just a few of the looks she’s done. Sosenka is the one responsible for viral cosplays of Cell, Majin Buu, and Android 188. Now, the cosplayer can add Caulifla to the list, so fingers crossed she gives the heroine’s Super Saiyan form a try one day soon.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

