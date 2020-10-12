Dragon Ball Cosplay Strikes Hard with Caulifla

✖

Caulifla was one of the more popular new characters introduced in Dragon Ball Super, and now one cosplay has brought her back to the fold in a striking way! When Dragon Ball Super first introduced the idea of a multiverse to Akira Toriyama's franchise, fan imaginations ran wild over all of the potential new additions and foes that Goku and the others could face. This was taken to a fun new degree with the introduction of Universe 6, which had its own planet full of Saiyans waiting to jump into the action.

This was taken to a whole new level once the Tournament of Power saga got into the swing of things as it was revealed that Universe 6's Saiyan planet included two fierce female Saiyan warriors. Fans had only seen Saiyan women in passing at various parts of the franchise, but this was the first real time we saw them in action.

The duo of Caulifla and Kale were a major hit with fans during their time in the Tournament of Power, and Caulifla made an impact especially well due to her boisterous personality and fighting ability. Now artist @vamizoo_official (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has brought Caulifla back to the spotlight with an example of just how fun the sixth universe Saiyan is. Check it out:

Although Dragon Ball Super's anime came to an end after the Tournament of Power, the fact the manga has continued beyond this certainly leaves room for the sixth universe's Saiyans to potentially make a return someday. Seeing how strong Caulifla had gotten with just a few bouts with Goku makes her potential return all the more exciting since there's a good chance she has been training since the sixth universe lost the tournament. But what do you think? Would you want to see Caulifla again?

Are you hoping to see more from Caulifla and Kale in Dragon Ball Super someday? How do you think the series should bring them back into the fold in a future arc? Do you think Caulifla has gotten stronger since the last time she's been in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!