Dragon Ball Super Chapter 50 Release Date Announced

Dragon Ball Super has kept things quiet on the anime front for some time, but that is not keeping the franchise down. Sure, Son Goku may not be on the small screen these days, but the Saiyan is living it up in print. And thanks to a new update, fans know when the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super will go live.

Over on social media, anime fans gathered to celebrate the next release date of V-Jump. The monthly magazine houses manga titles like Boruto, and it will also print the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super.

So, get out your calendars! Dragon Ball Super chapter 50 will go live on July 20, 2019.

For those curious about the date, the release comes smack in the middle of a geek-filled week in the U.S. San Diego Comic-Con will take place in the third week of July, so fans will get a double-dose of anime goodness. Plus, this upcoming chapter will be a major one given what went down in Dragon Ball Super chapter 49.

After all, the last chapter of Dragon Ball Super ended with a solid cliffhanger. Not only did fans learn the Grand Supreme Kai could no longer seal Moro, but the villain is jacked up more so than ever before thanks to Shenron. The wish-granting dragon restored Moro’s power to its fullest, and he even granted a wish for the villain fans don’t know about yet. Chapter 49 ended with Moro teasing that final boon, so fans are hoping this upcoming release will see Moro come clear on his second and final wish. All of you U.S. readers can catch up on the manga’s last chapter for free thanks to Viz Media here.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.