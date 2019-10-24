Dragon Ball Super Welcomes Back Hercule In One Hilarious Scene

The newest Dragon Ball Super arc is giving some of the Z Fighters of Earth their own chance to shine, with Piccolo, Krillin, and Jaco squaring off against some of Moro’s toughest henchmen who have arrived at the Lookout to fulfill their master’s wishes. With Goku and Vegeta off planet, training to learn new techniques and boost their power levels, it’s up to the remaining warriors to fight against Moro, and that happens to include Hercule, aka Mr. Satan. The most recent chapter managed to give us yet another hilarious scene with the father of Videl and “world champion”.

As each Z Fighter on Earth faces off against an opponent that is part of Moro’s regime, Krillin seems to really have his work cut out for him as the giant, bear like opponent is proving to be too tough for him to handle. Transforming himself into a big ball of destruction, the henchman of Moro begins fighting with the bald headed warrior. As the fight commences, those watching the fight implore Mr. Satan to get involved and help Krillin out.

Hilariously, though Hercule is normally a coward when it comes to joining in fights, Mr. Satan rushes head first into the brawl, arms swinging at his side as he sprints to Krillin’s side. Of course, before Hercule manages to enter the fray, the henchman blows Krillin through a giant hole created in the Lookout, moving their fight to a different locale.

Mr. Satan has been a part of the Dragon Ball franchise since first appearing during the “Cell Games” arc, attempting to sell himself as the “strongest man in the world”. Ironically, Hercule is fairly strong on his own, managing to perform such feats as ripping apart phone books with his bare hands. Of course, in comparison to the Z Fighters, he’s barely able to even gain their attention, outside of his hilarious failures.

Of course, Hercule did actually manage to save the universe at one point during the franchise, thanks to his friendship that was formed with “Fat Buu”, which continues to this day.

What did you think of Hercule attempting to enter the fray? Will Mr. Satan manage to surprise us as the Moro Arc moves forward? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Mr. Satan!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.