Dragon Ball Super Reveals the True Power of Yardrat

Though the Dragon Ball Super anime may be on hiatus, the manga adventures of Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters continues moving forward. Squaring off against the ancient sorcerer Moro, with the devastating ability to sap energy from both opponents and entire planets, the two strongest Saiyans of the series have found themselves looking for new ways to defeat the latest villain in the Super franchise. Goku himself is training with the Galactic Patrolman Merus to better master his ability to control Ultra Instinct, while Vegeta has traveled to Yardrat, discovering the true power of the aliens that live there!

When Vegeta first arrived at Yardrat, the only thing he truly knew about the planet was that it granted Goku the ability to perform the “Instant Transmission” technique, that could let the earth raised Saiyan teleport to any spot in the universe if he could lock onto someone’s power. What the Prince of the Saiyans didn’t know is that the planet was holding a much larger amount of secrets under its belt, which Vegeta may learn in order to combat Moro.

In speaking with the alien master of Yardrat that trained Goku, Vegeta was told about “Spirit Control”, the method Yardrats use in order to perform the Instant Transmission, as well as granting themselves the ability to create “clones” and even change their physical size!

The “Spirit Control” does not use the typical energy that so many of the Z Fighters and their enemies have employed in the past, rather, it relies on an entirely new source, Chi. Said chi allows the denizens of Yardrat the ability to manipulate their spirits in order to pull off these amazing techniques. If you think this all sounds a little familiar, you’d be right as the similarities between Yardrat and the universe of Naruto is strikingly similar as the ninja of Konoha rely on powers that bare a strong resemblence to these described.

