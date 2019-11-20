New Boruto, Dragon Ball Super Chapters Now Available

Whether fighting an ancient sorcerer who is hell bent absorbing all the energy of the universe within himself, or fighting against a group of outlaw ninjas looking to bring the Hidden Leaf Village to its knees, the characters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have their hands full. Now, the story continues for both of them with the latest chapters for each franchise now available to read. With Chapter 54 of Dragon Ball Super and Chapter 40 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, there’s plenty of content to keep anime fans busy for a little while at least!

Viz Media is offering both of these series’ latest three chapters completely for free, and you can find Dragon Ball Super‘s manga at the link here and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ manga at the link here. If you wanted to read through the back catalog for each series, there’s a subscription available for $1.99 a month too for these two series and the rest of Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump offerings.

In the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super, both Gohan and the remaining Z Fighters on earth face off against Moro’s underlings, including the radically powerful artificial fighter, OG73-1. While it does manage to give us one of the best Gohan fights we’ve seen in recent memory, the latest installment also presents a whole new series of problems for our heroes, while also giving readers more hints about the background of Merus.

In Boruto, Team 7 and Kawaki try their best to free “Lord Seventh”, aka Naruto, from a sealing jutsu that is guarded by one of Jigen’s strongest allies. The fight, as most in the history of anime, doesn’t go exactly as planned and it’s up to Boruto and his friends to figure out just how they can bring down their foes.

What do you think of these latest chapters? Would you like to see time travel incorporated into Boruto’s storyline like the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Dragon Ball, and Naruto!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

As for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the sequel is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017.