Dragon Ball Super Outs Beerus' Secret to Gaining Power

Dragon Ball Super has never shied away from Beerus and his his insane power. Whether he is taking out planets or fighting toe-to-toe with Goku, the God of Destruction is something else. Of course, that means Vegeta is eager to best the fighter, and he could take a step closer to that goal before long.

And why is that? Well, it seems to be because of a little secret. Beerus has reluctantly offered to teach Vegeta his signature move, and he told the Saiyan his secret to powering up.

The revelation was made towards the middle of Dragon Ball Super chapter 69 which dropped this month. Vegeta and Beerus are shown fighting head-on after the God of Destruction antagonizes the Saiyan. By the end, Beerus is on top, but he gives Vegeta some much-needed words of wisdom before scurrying a way.

"As long as doubt weighs down your soul, this power will never be yours to wield," Beerus says. "As long as you're trapped by the past, you'll never manage to grow past this point. My mind's always on destruction and nothing else. That's why there is no limit to my power."

Before the battle ends in full, Beerus makes sure to give Vegeta one last push. The god gives the Saiyan explicit instructions to forget the past a la Kylo Rem in Star Wars.

"If you really want this power, you're gonna have to destroy any straw thoughts and recreate yourself from scratch. Before creation comes destruction, get it?"

Clearly, Beerus has been observing Vegeta long enough to figure out his weak spot. The Saiyan has a hard time letting go of anything, and his grudges last forever. If he wants to surpass his limits, Vegeta needs to clear his mind of the past and come to terms with his sins. But as we all know, such orders are easier said than done.

What do you make of Beerus' secret? Do you think Vegeta will be able to master this move or...?