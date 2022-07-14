Dragon Ball Super Releases First-Look at Chapter 86: Read

Dragon Ball Super is on the cusp of its next big update, and the manga is ready to spill it all. If you did not know, the story is still worming through Granolah's big arc, but the newcomer is out of the picture right now. Instead, Goku and Vegeta are center stage in Dragon Ball as usual thanks to a new foe, and we just got a peek at their battle thanks to chapter 86.

It won't be much longer before the full chapter goes live, but as usual, Dragon Ball Super posted a sneak peek of the update online. It was there fans caught up with Goku as he carried on his fight with Gas. If you are caught up with the arc, you will know the thug managed to power up at the end of chapter 85 despite Goku figuring out a new Ultra Instinct state. And according to this sneak peek, our hero is struggling against Gas.

#dbspoilers



The roughs are out for DBS ch.86, “Full-Power Battle”. Gas uses his telekinesis to strangle Goku, and threatens to twist his head off, but Goku teleports to safety and counterattacks. pic.twitter.com/tA7Kynjr6x — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) July 14, 2022

As you can see above, the drafts show Gas letting his ki loose as well as some new powers. It seems the villain has somehow unlocked telekinesis, and he tries to strangle Goku as if he were Darth Vader with the Force. Of course, Goku managed to wriggle out of the hold, but Gas isn't done with the Saiyan just yet. He tells Goku he's feeling great thanks to his new power, but Gas makes it clear his energy boost comes at a deadly cost.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Unpacks Goku and Vegeta's Rivalry in New Study | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Clip Shows How Piccolo vs Gamma 2 Came to Life | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals the Original Name of Gohan's New Power

Clearly, Goku has a ways to go before Gas is defeated, and there is still no guarantee he will defeat the thug. Granolah is the one who should take out the villain, but Gas' power levels have risen too high for the sniper to match. But just like Goku has shown, anyone can power up mid-battle with the right kind of motivation.

How do you feel about this ongoing Dragon Ball ar so far? Do you think it is time for the manga to move on...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.