Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Clip Shows How Piccolo vs Gamma 2 Came to Life

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might be the talk of the anime community thanks to the revelations of Piccolo and Gohan receiving new transformations, along with the return of a major villain from the past, but when the first footage dropped of the next movie in the Shonen franchise, many fans were discussing another big change within the film. The movie almost exclusively relies on computer-generated animation versus the traditional 2-D animation that was used in the past, and an animator has shared a behind-the-scenes look showing off how this new style is employed.

Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 are the "new kids on the block" when it comes to androids created by the Red Ribbon Army, with the twist being that these two new characters were created by the grandson of Dr. Gero, Dr. Hedo. Unlike Androids 16 through 18 and the biological nightmare known as Cell, these two new villains hold onto a "superhero" aesthetic, believing that the path they have taken is for the betterment of the world. With Goku and Vegeta training off-world, Piccolo is the one to uncover the return of this criminal organization and their new automatons.

Twitter Outlet DBS Hype shared this clip of an animator at Toei breaking down the process of animating the battle between Piccolo and Gamma 2, in which the Namekian is sporting his new "Smooth Piccolo" form that grants him a power boost along with changing the color of his skin:

Spoilers have been arriving hot and heavy when it comes to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with the movie already hitting theaters in Japan. though fans will only have to wait a few more weeks for the movie's release around the world this August. While the status of the television series' return is still anyone's guess, the creators behind this new movie have already stated that a new Dragon Ball animated project is in the works, though details about its story or release date have yet to be revealed.

What do you think of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's computer-generated animation? Would you rather see the franchise return to its 2-D roots when the animated series makes a comeback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Dragon Balls.