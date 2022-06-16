Dragon Ball Super Announces Complete Series Box Set

Dragon Ball Super came to a close with the conclusion of the Tournament Arc, but luckily for fans, the Shonen franchise has continued to tell the story of the Z-Fighters via new movies and the continuing manga to this day. With this summer seeing the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero into theaters, a new limited edition box set is now on the way which will collect all the episodes of the anime sequel series from the beginning of the battle with Beerus to the final battles against Jiren and the other alternate realities of Akira Toriyama's universe.

The new box set is set to be released on September 20th of this year, giving fans of the Shonen series to revisit the major arcs of the sequel including Battle of Gods, Resurrection of F, Goku Black Arc, Universe Six Tournament, and the Tournament of Power to name a few.

You can check out new images of this box set below:

The special features of this new box set include:

Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Sonny Strait & Savannah Ligaluppi

Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Christopher R. Sabat & Hero D. Sabat

Textless Opening & Closing Songs

Watching Dragon Ball Super: with Jason Douglas & Ian Sinclair

Anime Expo 2017: Interview with Sean Schemmel & Jason Douglas

Dragon Ball Super: An Interview with Sean Schemmel

Coffee Break with Mai and Trunks

Dragon Ball Super at Anime Expo 2018: Interviews with Sonny Strait, Matthew Mercer, & Kyle Hebert

Dragon Ball Super: Rawly Pickens & Chuck Huber Answer Twitter

Dragon Ball Super: Two Humans and an Android

Dragon Ball Super: Twitter Q&A with Sarah Wiedenheft and Dawn Bennett

Dragon Ball Super: Interview with Patrick Seitz and Kyle Hebert

With the next movie of Dragon Ball Super set to hit North America this August, while already arriving in theaters in Japan as we speak, there have been no revelations when it comes to the arrival of new episodes of the television series. Luckily, there are plenty of stories within the manga that have yet to be brought to the small screen, including the likes of the Moro and Granolah The Survivor Arcs.

Will you be picking up this box set to revisit the series that introduced anime fans to the likes of Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.

Via Crunchyroll Press Release

