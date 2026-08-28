Dragon Ball Super Confirms a Major Update For Manga’s Return

The Dragon Ball Super manga has been on hiatus ever since Akira Toriyama’s death in March 2024. Written by Toriyama and illustrated by Toyotaro, the manga was released in 2015 as a sequel to the original story. Dragon Ball originally concluded its serialization in 1995, which is why its return two decades later was the most exciting surprise for fans. Thanks to the franchise’s global impact, it maintained a huge fan base even two decades after the main story’s ending. The sequel manga follows Goku and the others in a new set of adventures that take place after the Buu Saga, where Kid Buu was defeated. However, the manga has been on hiatus for more than two years, and fans are still waiting for Toyotaro to take over the helm.

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In February last year, Toyotaro released a single chapter before continuing the hiatus. While the manga’s return date hasn’t been revealed yet, the official X handle of V Jump described it as a “serializing” work, confirming that Toyotaro will be returning with new chapters. The official account also recently reposted Toyotaro, who assured fans that he will return with the manga. The artist has big shoes to fill after Toriyama’s death, which is all the more reason a long break was necessary. However, after these latest updates, likely that Dragon Ball Super‘s return is sooner than expected.

Dragon Ball Super Will Return With a New Anime Season

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The anime debuted in 2015 as a long-running series and wrapped up the Tournament of Power Saga in 2018. Goku’s Ultra Instinct took the internet by storm, but unfortunately, the anime bid farewell to fans not long after that. After making fans wait for almost eight years, the anime confirmed a sequel season of the series. As the title suggests, Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol will adapt the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga of the manga that takes place after the Tournament of Power.

The anime hasn’t revealed a release window or a teaser yet, and it might take a while for it to be released. The next big project from the animation studio is the remake series, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, which will begin airing in October as part of the Fall 2026 lineup. The remake aims to release a more faithful adaptation of Toriyama’s story with better animation.

Dragon Ball Super Needs to Return With a New Saga

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The extra chapter released last year concluded the Super Hero Saga, so we can expect the manga to return with a brand new story. This also means a new adventure for Goku and the Z Fighters, so anything could happen after the series resumes its monthly serialization. With no release window or first look at the manga’s return so far, it’s impossible to determine how the story will proceed from here on out.

At the very least, we know that Goku and the Z Fighters will continue to face more powerful opponents as the story continues. The latest Saga of the series expands on the story of the 2022 film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, centering around Piccolo and Gohan. This is all the more reason another arc with Goku at the center is needed as soon as the manga’s return.