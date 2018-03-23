A New Report Has ‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Concerned About Its Anime Comeback

Change is hard to accept, and Dragon Ball fans are learning that firsthand this week. In a couple of days, Dragon Ball Super will air its finale, and audiences are trying to get their heads around that fact. The TV show is coming to an end, but the story will live on once a new film drops this December.

However, fans are feeling a bit confused about what will come after the movie drops. For awhile, fans have been led to believe Dragon Ball Super will return or another series will take its place. Now, that assumption is being questioned, and it is because of a new series’ episode order.

Right now, Anime Japan is going down in Tokyo, and the annual event is breaking news left and right. Recently, a report surfaced confirming Gegege no Kitaro‘s new anime will run for 50+ episodes in the timeslot that Dragon Ball Super occupies right now. So, you can understand why fans are a bit worried.

For those of you unfamiliar with anime, a 50+ episode order is usually given to big titles with non-seasonal schedules. The new Gegege anime will air year-round barring the occasional break, and that means bad news for Dragon Ball Super. If this new series is taking over the franchise’s place on Fuji TV for at least a year, then the show may now come around until April 2019 at the absolute soonest. If you give Gegege some hiatus time, then it could be Fall 2019.

So far, Toei Animation has refrained from saying whether Dragon Ball Super will start up its TV show once its December 2018 movie drops, but the film will continue its story. Creator Akira Toriyama confirmed the movie will tell the next arc of Dragon Ball Super once the Tournament of Power wraps, and his statement made it sounds like the show’s finale wouldn’t be a permanent one.

“Now then, the animated version on TV will be ending for the time being,” Toriyama wrote, hinting at the show’s temporary reprieve. He went on to say that Dragon Ball Super‘s manga will continue even after the show ends, a move that would give the anime more stories to adapt should it return after all.

While Gegege‘s episode order may have some shaken, fans are ultimately convinced the franchise will return. Dragon Ball Super may end after its film runs, but a new series will be coming if not sheerly for the money. Toei Animation is making insane profits off Dragon Ball because of its rise in popularity, and fans worldwide are supporting its return. It may take more than a year for the anime to make a comeback, but the wait will be worth it if Toei Animation puts in work on Goku behind the scenes. So, it is time you started crossing your fingers or gathering your Dragon Balls to make a wish.

What is your gut instinct regarding Goku's TV return?