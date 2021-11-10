Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Highlights Bulma’s Modern Look

While Bulma hasn’t ever strapped on training gear and joined the Z Fighters in a hand-to-hand fight with the villains that have been threatening the world for decades, she remains one of the biggest characters of the Shonen franchise and was one of the first characters to ever appear in Akira Toriyama’s franchise. Dragon Ball Super has seen Bulma continuing to be the partner of Vegeta, with the sequel series giving the pair a new daughter in Bulla and one fan has captured the aesthetic of the current head of the Capsule Corporation.

Currently, Bulma is on the sidelines in the events of the manga, which is telling the story of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, that sees an intergalactic bounty hunter attempting to get revenge on the Saiyan Race for the loss of his people the Cerealians. However, while the partner of Vegeta might be MIA in the printed story, she is confirmed to be making an appearance in the upcoming anime film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, along with the likes of Piccolo, Pan, Krillin, and Korin to name a few. With the animated film set to explore the return of the Red Ribbon Army, this might act as the perfect opportunity for the brains of Bulma to come into play with a potential threat of the android variety.

Instagram Cosplayer Lovely Leaundra shared this new take on the current style of Bulma, who remains a dedicated part of the Dragon Ball franchise in the sequel series, and is helping Vegeta to raise their two children in Trunks and Bulla:

While Bulma hasn’t done so in Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball GT saw her assisting Vegeta in a unique way by creating a machine that would distribute Blutz Waves. Said machine allowed the Prince of the Saiyans to hit the same level of power as Goku, transforming into a Super Saiyan 4 and assisting the Shonen protagonist in taking down the creatures that were spawned from the Dark Dragon Balls. The Steve Jobs of the Dragon Ball universe hasn’t created something in the scale to affect Saiyan transformations in Super, but perhaps that will change as the series marches forward.

