‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Wish ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Was Adapting This Storyline Instead

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a highly popular card arcade game in Japan because of many of the unique additions it adds to the Dragon Ball series such as wacky time travel allowing Dragon Ball GT versions of characters to interact with Dragon Ball Super characters and so on.

But the game’s latest story arc, Universe Mission #2 or “Prison Planet,” seems so appealing fans wish Dragon Ball Super were adapting it instead.

In the Prison Planet arc, a new character named Fu (seen in both Dragon Ball Heroes and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2) who seeks out strong warriors in order to use them in their experiment. He thus kidnaps Future Trunks and places him on a Prison Planet, and players are tasked with saving him.

The most interesting thing, however, is how one of the moments of the arc involves Gohan teaming up with complete Ultra Instinct Goku for a super power Kamehameha Wave that pushes Fu around the Earth, before Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolution Vegeta hits him with a Final Flash.

Developed by Dimps, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene. The update brought enhanced graphics, the ability to play as seven characters at the same time, and additions to the lore like Super Saiyan 3 Bardock.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the characters as many of them (such as new character Fu) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, and a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

