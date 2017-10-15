Did You Catch ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Latest ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Easter Egg?

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s 111th episode lie below!

Dragon Ball Super is still coming down from the high of its recent fight with Goku and Jiren, but the show isn’t done surprising fans yet. When the anime released its latest episode this weekend, die-hard Dragon Ball Z fans quickly noted something special about the show’s return.

You can thank Freeza’s impeccable memory for the treat.

When Dragon Ball Super‘s newest episode aired, fans caught up with Goku and Freeza after the latter managed to swipe the Saiyan away from Vegeta. Freeza had Goku pinned with an energy blast aimed at the fighter’s head, and Goku looked stunned by the turn of events. Freeza said the situation reminded him of their iconic battle on Namek, and Goku didn’t even have time to flinch before Freeza shot off his energy blast…to revive the Saiyan’s strength.

In DBS ep 111 Frieza quotes EXACTLY the same lines that goku says to him in namek, now that the roles are inverted, Frieza is now debtless. pic.twitter.com/ZMjCacCX78 — Necrodancer Weaboo (@Brodyquester) October 15, 2017

Didn’t see that one coming? Well, Dragon Ball Z fans did.

Fans of the classic anime will remember that Goku and Freeza had a very similar showdown way back when. After battling on Namek, Goku finally beat Freeza after the tyrant was mortally wounded by a backfired attack of his. Freeza pled with Goku to have mercy, and the Saiyan ultimately gave it to his enemy; Goku sent an energy blast as Freeza that recharged the villain’s strength just enough to keep him alive, and Freeza just repaid the favor.

As you can see in the tweet above, fans quickly noticed that Freeza’s speech with Goku just recently was a near mirror of the one the hero used on Freeza. When fans put the two anime clips over one another, Goku and Freeza almost use the exact same language barring a pronoun or two. The episode’s English subtitles lost much of that mirroring when it was translated, but Dragon Ball Super‘s original dialogue does not lie.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami also airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.