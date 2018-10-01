‘Dragon Ball Super’ Hypes Goku’s Villain Status

Dragon Ball may not consider Goku an overt hero, but the fighter has become a role model to millions of fans. Now, the dub of Dragon Ball Super is changing up that image, and Toonami didn’t bother going easy on Goku.

Over the weekend, Dragon Ball Super went live with its new dub episode, and it saw Goku fall into a tough spot. The Saiyan found himself facing the eldest Trio of Dangers brother, and Bergamo took some big swipes at Goku before the battle even began.

You know, since the Universe 9 fighter managed to turn the entire multiverse against Goku with just a few words.

Facing the Saiyan, Bergamo turned to the Kaioshins and Omni-Kings watching above. It was there the fighter begged for the deities to rethink their decision to annihilate universes taking part in the Tournament of Power.

“We wouldn’t be facing universal destruction if he hadn’t requested this tournament in the first place,” the fighter yelled, publicly calling out Goku.

“So, not only is he impressively weak, but he’s also a moron.”

When Goku tells Bergamo he has gone too far, the Universe 9 fighter is quick to dismiss the Saiyan.

“You said enough for one day, fool. Your ignorance makes you a threat to the entire cosmos. On behalf of all them, I’m going to crush you.”

As the clip continues, fans can see the multiverse in attendance gossiping about Goku. Suddenly, everyone has turned their opinions against the fighter, and Beerus is none too happy about the shift.

“He’s convincing everyone here that Goku is the main villain of the tournament,” the God of Destruction cries, and Whis seconds the thought.

“The anti-Goku sentiment will clearly be on the rise. It seems Bergamo has effortlessly convinced the other universes to support him over us. Underhanded, but quite effective.”

For Goku, this change in opinion is one he’s rarely faced before. Sure, the people of Earth have been upset with the Saiyan over petty things like property damage, but he’s never had the ire of an entire multiverse pit against him. The fighter might not care about being a good guy, but Goku isn’t one to sit around and let his name be tarnished. He may have beaten Bergamo in their exhibition match, but that doesn’t ease the disdain the other universes are harboring for him. So, it will up to to Goku to change their minds about his motives moving forward.

So, what do you think about this turnaround for Goku?