Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 114 Recap with Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super has passed the halfway point of the Tournament of Power, and as the final minutes begin winding down fans are starting to see all sorts of new clashes on Toonami. At the end of the last episode, fans got the tease for a big fight they have been wanting since it all began as Goku now finds himself fighting against the powerful teamwork of Universe 6’s Caulifla and Kale.

Will Goku be able to hold his ground as each of these Saiyans continues to grow stronger in this fight? Read on to catch up with the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Kale transforms into her berserk Super Saiyan state, and this is enough to get the attention of everyone else. Jiren even moves his hands a bit, noting that this must be strong enough to warrant even his attention. Though Vegeta pays it no mind as he continues battling with Top. Goku on the other hand, stares down the berserk Kale. Caulifla goes to congratulate Kale, but she’s not recognized. Kale begins to hurt Caulifla, but Caulifla remains undeterred and continues to compliment Kale’s new strength. She says Kale is the only one who can feasibly fight by her side, and this knocks Kale out of her rage, quickly gaining control of that power. Goku can’t stop shaking because she’s gotten so strong, and both Kale and Caulifla fly toward Goku once more. Their powered up teamwork begins to get the best of Goku, but he’s got a few tricks. Escaping from Caulifla with the Solar Flare, he’s soon pinned down by Kale. In another area, Freeza is challenged by Universe 3’s Katoplesia, who says he will unleash the power of his power suit. But he’s caught in the crossfire of Goku’s fight and knocked away. Freeza’s angered at the Saiyan interruption, and says he’ll step in for Goku. But Goku stops him because he started fighting them first. So Freeza decides to hang back and enjoy the show, but is challenged by Katoplesia once more. He boosts his speed and tells Freeza to follow, but Freeza hilariously ignores this. Thus, Goku, Caulifla, and Kale charge their powers once more and fight. Goku’s confident as their energy gives away their position, but Caulifla and Kale’s teamwork continues to catch him off guard. Goku compliments their teamwork, and it’s clear that he’s beginning to adjust to their attacks. He transforms into Super Saiyan God, and fires small ki blasts at them confidently. When they attack this time, Goku is able to counter or dodge every one of their moves. He even withstands a fully charged ki blast from Kale at point blank range. They fire ki blasts at him from two sides, but Goku deflects both of them with a ki blast that follows them until it hits. Kale manages to deflect hers, but Caulifla is hit directly. Goku compliments their fight, and wants to challenge them again when it’s all over but Caulifla isn’t done yet. She suggests Kale take out that thing they got before the tournament, and Goku fires a full Kamehameha Wave at the two of them. But when it hits, a green light begins to glow. Champa celebrates, and we soon see why as a new, powerful figure stands. It’s Kale and Caulifla, who have fused with the Potara Earrings: Kefla. There’s a flashback to Champa giving them to Kale and Caulifla before the tournament, and Vados explains how the Potara multiplies their combined power dozens of times over. Kefla begins to charge their power, and this gets the attention of Vegeta. Kefla charges at Goku, and speeds right past him. Her speed and power is clearly greater than Goku’s. There are 21 minutes left in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.