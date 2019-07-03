Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 117 Recap with Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power now has under 20 minutes left, and that means the remaining fighters will be battling harder than ever in order to ensure that their Universe is the one that survives after all is said and done. With Goku’s Autonomous Ultra Instinct battle against Kefla, this leaves him in a bind as he’s out of stamina and must continue to battle through the onslaught of opponents.

With Universe 2 jumping into the fray once more, it seems Universe 7 has a big fight on their hands as Goku, Android 17, and Android 18 take on their remaining fighters. How will it turn out? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goku’s completely drained of stamina after defeating Kefla in his Autonomous Ultra Instinct form, and Gohan and Piccolo try and run to his side. But they’re interrupted by Universe 6’s final fighters, the Namekians Saonel and Pirina. Vegeta comes across Universe 3’s Katoplesia, whose suit changes once more. But he tries to lower his defenses, in an attempt to reach Autonomous Ultra Instinct too. Vegeta starts to get pummeled by Katoplesia until he has enough of not fighting back, and counters against Katoplesia. Android 17 and 18 prepare to go out and fight as well, and Android 17 puts a wrap on 18’s hurt leg. She tells 17 about how nice his wish to take his family on a trip around the world is, and mentions how her life is fulfilled with her own family in much the same way. The remaining Universe 2 warriors all gather around the weakened Goku as their God of Destruction knows Goku to be a threat to them and must be defeated now. Universe 2’s Ribrianne and Rozie gather their energies into a large attack, but it’s deflected by 17 and 18 before it hits Goku. Rozie and Ribrianne attack 17 and 18 directly, leaving the remaining three Universe 2 warriors to fight the weakened Goku. They want to make a name for themselves in this tournament, but Goku’s not going to stand down any time soon. 17 seems to be having trouble against Rozie, and the same goes for 18 as she’s still dealing with her leg injury. This frustrates Ribrianne, and 18 says she’s got a family to fight for. When Krillin cheers for 18 from the stands, Ribrianne insults his looks and gets frustrated even more. But despite her talks of love, 18 stands firm and the two begin battle once more with 18 dodges Ribrianne’s bold attacks. But she gets caught when her leg injury catches up to her, luckily 17 is there to direct Rozie’s attacks at her and distract Ribrianne for a moment. With 17 and 18 dodging around, eventually the two managed to eliminate Rozie from the tournament by getting Ribrianne to hit her teammate by mistake. Ribrianne refuses to back down, and manages to trap Android 18 in a binding ki that she started underground. 17 is pinned down before he can help, and soon Ribrianne is given the energy of her remaining Universe 2 teammates. With this gathering love, Ribrianne transforms into a giant version of herself with butterfly wings. But before she attacks, 18 hears Krillin crying out for her and thinks of her time spent with him and Marron. She charges her power and breaks out of Ribrianne’s bind before Ribrainne can attack. 18 blocks Ribrianne’s massive punch, and shatters it. Running up the side of her arm with 17’s help, 18 counters a huge ki blast and punches through the giant Ribrianne. This eliminates Ribrianne from the tournament, and seeing the care she and Krillin have for one another, Ribrianne accepts her loss. The three remaining Universe 2 fighters now prepare to fight the weakened Goku. There are 15 minutes remaining in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.