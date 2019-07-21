Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 120 Recap with Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power has been winding down on its English run on Toonami, and things are starting to reach an intense new level as the final three remaining universes are fighting to survive. But while Goku and the rest of the Universe 7 team have been battling every other universe so far, Universe 3 has been biding their time and waiting for this exact moment to finally jump into action.

But to save their energy for the assumed final battle with Universe 11’s Jiren, Gohan has jumped into the fray against these powerful robotic warriors. How does it all shake out? Read on to catch up with the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Gohan notes that with Piccolo gone, Universe 7 only has six fighters left so they’ll have to be more careful. While Universe 11 will most likely be their final major opponent, Universe 3 still has several fighters left in the tournament. Their God of Destruction says now it’s their greatest chance to attack, and Universe 3’s robotic fighters jump into action. Their first target is Universe 7. Universe 3’s robotic fighters attack, and each take on Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and the Androids separately. It seems they were biding their time as now they are fighting fiercer than before, and their robotic bodies make them tough. Each of these fighters have special abilities that make them tough such as higher defenses, and zoned in targeting. Two of the robotic fighters coordinate their attacks against Vegeta and the weakened Goku, but Gohan steps in to battle them instead and eventually takes on three of their fighters alone. Gohan is doing so for Goku and Vegeta to save their stamina for the eventual battle with Universe 11. But the three Universe 3 fighters are learning and analyzing as they fight. Though Gohan is able to counter or dodge many of their attacks, their coordinated efforts manage to make it a tougher fight for Gohan. But he still manages to fight back all three of them. Meanwhile, a strong defensive Universe 3 fighter is still going against the Androids in the hopes that they’d tire out. But the two of them begin to pelt the fighter with so many ki attacks, his hardened body begins to shatter and explode. This fighter, Viara, is thus eliminated from the Tournament of Power after it’s revealed that the two of them will never tire out their stamina. Though Gohan has managed to fight off the other three, Universe 3’s God of Destruction tells them to use “Plan X.” This Plan X has the three robotic fighters combine into a single, powerful mecha, Kochiarator. It seems to beam with an impressive power, and it increases their strength, speed, and defense (much like how fusion works in the series). Gohan pelts it with ki blasts, but Kochiarator is unaffected. Its speed makes it hard for Gohan to land a successful hit, too. Gohan gets pinned down by one of its attacks and struggles to push it back, but soon Goku and Vegeta jump in to help noting that it’s going to take the three of them to take down the merged three fighters. Each of them transform into their full power forms (SSB and Gohan’s Kai form) and Goku and Vegeta launch a powerful Kamehameha Wave and Galick Gun. Kochiarator begins to get pushed to the edge, but fires a ki blast of its own to cancel out Goku and Vegeta’s attacks. But when it looks like Goku and Vegeta were caught by surprise, it’s revealed that they were buying Gohan time to build his own Kamehameha Wave. Firing, Kochiarator catches the blast in its hands. But soon Gohan pushes enough energy through his attack to defeat Kochiarator, but it manages to keep from getting eliminated completely. This earns the respect of Beerus, by the way. When Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan approach Universe 3’s science fighter, Dr Paparoni, in an attempt to eliminate them he instead laughs. Paparoni says he wanted to avoid using it, but he activates Universe 3’s secret final technique as Kochiarator appears behind him. A purple light begins to glow as there are only ten minutes remaining in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.