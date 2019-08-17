Dragon Ball Super Toonami Preview Teases High Speed Gohan Battle

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has finally reached the final phase of the Tournament of Power, and each new episode of the series on Toonami has seen a major battle brewing between the final fighters of Universe 7 against the powerful final trio of Universe 11. Now that Goku and Vegeta have begun their major tag team rematch against Jiren, the floodgates have opened and Universe 7’s all out assault has finally kicked into high gear.

This especially includes Gohan, as the preview for the next episode of the series teases that he will be involved in a high stakes and high speed battle against the speedy Universe 11 fighter, Dyspo.

The preview for Episode 124 of the series, premiering on Saturday, August 17th as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block, sees Gohan embroiled in a fight against Dyspo while surrounded by an array of ki blasts. While fans of the original Japanese language release of the episode know what this fight is teasing, fans of the English dub can look forward to an impressive showing for Gohan.

Gohan has had a few highlights in the Tournament of Power so far, and this episode kicks it up a notch as he takes on one of the final three in Universe 11. Not only that, Universe 7 still has to deal with the threat of Jiren and Top as well. But while Goku, Vegeta, and Android 17 all have their opponents locked in already, Gohan is going to need some help from a surprising source in the next episode.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

