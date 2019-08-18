Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 124 Recap with Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has finally reached the final stage in its English dub run on Toonami as Goku and the remaining members of the seventh universe team are up against the remaining three Pride Troopers of the eleventh universe. With Jiren keeping Goku and Vegeta occupied, the other members of the seventh universe have to deal with the also powerful Top and Dyspo.

With Dyspo unleashing the full might of his speed, it’s up to Freeza and Gohan to take down this new threat while still keeping Jiren and Top at bay. Can they do it? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Goku and Vegeta stare down Jiren with their full power unleashed, the real fight against the three of them is soon to begin. If Universe 7 has any chance, Jiren must be defeated but even Goku and Vegeta note just how little damage Jiren has taken through their initial battle. The two of them soon charge at Jiren and the fight begins again. Jiren blocks every one of these until Goku and Vegeta fire a Kamehameha Wave and Final Flash together. After the smoke clears, Jiren soon explodes out of the rubble with a tremendous ki. He’s scoffs now that he’s seen Goku and Vegeta’s “real power” and begins his own attack. Seeing this inspires Dypso, and he starts to pick up speed against Freeza. But Freeza’s been one step ahead of him as Dyspo’s attacks are too linear. Freeza begins having trouble with Dyspo’s increasingly faster attacks, and he traps Freeza in his finishing move – a circular blast of ki. Freeza falls over for a second before revealing that it was a ploy to catch Dyspo in his tail again. It’s here Freeza proposes a bargain. He says that if they continue, they’ll drain their stamina and Universe 11 is just disadvantaged by sheer number of fighters left in Universe 7. He also says that while Jiren is strong, there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to defeat both Goku and Vegeta before the Tournament’s end. If Universe 11 were to win, he’d like to be resurrected with the Super Dragon Balls if he helps Universe 11 win the Tournament. Dyspo sees right through this ploy, however, knowing that Freeza is pure evil and planned to use him and eliminate him in the end. Being denied, Freeza activates his Golden Freeza form once more as he intends to be serious from here on out with round two. Dyspo tries to attack Golden Freeza, but the form has made Freeza much more agile than before. He’s even faster than Dyspo, and this forces Dypso to tap into a new energy. This is his ultimate technique, the “Super Light Speed Mode,” and it’s even faster than the Omni-King’s monitoring tablets can follow. Dyspo’s attack nearly pushes Freeza off the edge, but Gohan arrives just in time to kick Dyspo away. Gohan will be there to beat Freeza when the time comes, but for now they need to work together to beat Dyspo. Gohan seems to figure out something about Dyspo’s movements and moves to trap him to limit his field of movement. Working together with Freeza, Gohan hits Dyspo up close while Freeza surrounds the two of them with an array of Death Beams. Trapping Dyspo and Gohan in a single area, the two are fighting their hardest while get hit by the Death Beams as they hit the walls of this “cage.” Gohan eventually outwits Dyspo in their fight, but Freeza runs out of stamina. Before Dyspo escapes, Gohan grabs onto Dyspo and tells Freeza to fire on the both of them. Freeza gleefully does, and one final blast pushes both Gohan and Universe 11’s Dyspo out of the ring and eliminates them from the Tournament of Power. This leaves Universe 7 down to the final four fighters of Goku, Vegeta, Android 17 and Freeza, and Universe 11 down to their final two fighters of Jiren and Top. There are six minutes remaining in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.