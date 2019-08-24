Dragon Ball Super Toonami Preview Teases Toppo’s Divine Transformation

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power is reaching its final minutes in the English dub run of the series on Toonami. This means the fight fighters of the seventh universe are facing off the incredibly strong final Pride Troopers of the eleventh universe. The previous episode brought that final number down by two as Gohan helped eliminate the eleventh universe’s Dyspo, but got himself taken out of the tournament in the process. But things are only getting more intense with the final two opponents.

While Jiren is giving Goku and Vegeta a tough time, it seems fans shouldn’t have ignored Top (known as Toppo in the original Japanese release) as he will be tapping into a divine energy in order to result in a more fearsome foe. You can see it in action in the preview for the next episode coming to Toonami.

The next episode of the series sees Top raging with a glowing new energy, and Supreme Kai can be heard as saying that this energy is “divine” in nature. Fans who followed the original series knows what this is referring to, and there’s a hint in the strange symbol that appears on Top’s chest as he transforms into a much more muscular form.

Top was originally seen as the headliner for the eleventh universe when Goku and the others were first introduced to the idea of the Tournament of Power, and it did tease that Top would be the big foe that they’d have to worry about. But soon it was revealed that he was just the preamble for the much stronger Jiren, but this next episode will be a good example of why Top was so fearsome to begin with.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and Episode 125 will officially premiere on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 PM EST. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media as well, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

