Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 127 Recap with Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has reached the final stage on the English dub run of the series on Toonami. With Top eliminated from the tournament officially in the previous episode, the only one left standing for the eleventh universe is Jiren. But as he’s proved in the past, Jiren is more than enough of a powerhouse to counter whatever Goku and the remaining seventh universe fighters can cook up.

With the final few minutes of the tournament now in sight, Jiren has removed the kid gloves and he’s going all out in order to secure the victory for his universe. But Goku and the others will continue to fight, even in this hopeless situation. Read on to find out everything that happened in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Jiren begins to charge his power to a level previously unseen before. Burning with a new kind of aura, Goku and Vegeta are surprised to see he still has so much power held back. In fact, they’re wondering if it’s because he’s the final fighter for the eleventh universe and has no other choice but to get serious. Goku, Vegeta, and Android 17 all charge at Jiren with what power they can muster, but Jiren bats them all away with ease. 17 saves Vegeta from getting stomped down by Jiren, Vegeta begins to get frustrated and soon throws a punch at Jiren. But it doesn’t matter as Jiren catches Vegeta’s now weakened punch. Jiren’s impressed that Vegeta was able to defeat Top, but he’s soon knocked to the side with a fierce punch. Goku tries to get him while he’s open with a Kamehameha Wave, but Jiren is able to counter it with a full power uppercut. This breaks through Goku’s attack, and leaves he and Vegeta lying injured in a crater. As Jiren goes in for the final blow, 17 comes up from behind and hits Jiren in the back with a powerful ki blast. The explosion catches the both of them, but 17 ends up more worse for wear than Jiren. But at least his attack managed to do some damage with Jiren’s suit now having a tear in it. But thanks to 17, Goku figures out that Jiren will be damaged with strong enough attacks. But they need to distract him, so Goku and Vegeta plan to rush at him first to distract him. The two of them power up once more, but Jiren readies himself as well. Goku and Vegeta launch their assault at him while 17 waits for the perfect moment. He fires a ki blast, but Jiren is ready this time. Once 17 attacks, Jiren rushes in towards 17 and breaks his many barriers on the way. Goku and Vegeta then rush in to attack, and the three of them all launch powerful ki blasts at Jiren. Jiren stays solitary, however, and builds his ki until he explodes it and sends their energies back at them. When Jiren goes in for the final attack, Freeza surprisingly emerges and attacks Jiren. He’s furious and is willing to kill him and break the rules of the tournament for embarrassing him so much. Transforming into Golden Freeza, his attacks do nothing as Jiren easily counters Freeza’s punches without breaking a sweat. 17 blasts Jiren to distract him from fully defeating Freeza once more, and 17 vows to survive until the end. He says he wants to win the Super Dragon Balls to wish for a cruiser to take around the world, and wonders what Jiren seems to desire. He only seems like he’d only want to be considered the strongest, but Jiren surprisingly has a wish he wants as well. Belmod the realizes why Jiren has become so strong. As a child, Jiren’s parents were killed by a villain. He was rescued, and the man who rescued him taught him how to fight and eventually it lead to gaining new friends and family. The villain later returned, and although Jiren thought they’d win, all of his friends were killed in the onslaught. After his friends refused to take revenge, Jiren realized that he would not need to trust in others to survive, and that winning would get him everything he needed. Casting away his emotions, he’s become who he is today. 17 understands where Jiren is coming from, but wonders if things would really go back to the way things used to be if Jiren got his wish. He hates that Jiren is using others for his personal gain, and Jiren charges at 17 after this taunting. He soon fires a ki blast at the injured Goku and Vegeta, but 17 protects the two of them with his barrier. 17, holding strong, then tells Vegeta and Goku that he’s going to give up on his cruise wish. As he continues to block Jiren’s blast, he blocks Goku and Vegeta instead and soon self-destructs himself to keep Jiren’s ki blast from reaching them. 17’s barriers saved Goku and Vegeta, but now 17 is gone. The Grand Minister notes that self-destructing isn’t a violation of the rules against the eleventh universe, so the fight continues as now Jiren, Goku, and Vegeta stand alone with only three minutes remaining in the Tournament of Power.

