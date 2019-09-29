Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 130 Recap with Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has entered its final moments on the English dub run of the series on Toonami, and fans have been waiting a long time for this moment. With Goku fully unlocking the latent power of the Autonomous Ultra Instinct form, and Jiren the only fighter left standing, the all-out brawl between the two of them is finally in full gear. Not only that, the finale of the series is just one episode away so fans all over are in for a treat with this final battle between two of the multiverse’s strongest fighters.

Will Autonomous Ultra Instinct help Goku bring Jiren down? Will Jiren push back with even more power? Who will win the Tournament of Power? Read on to find out everything that happened in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Now that Goku has completely unlocked Ultra Instinct’s true form, this is where the true battle begins. Jiren charges up his own power to counter and begins his attack. They strike at one another at increasingly high speeds. Jiren refuses to lose as he tries to give it everything he’s got, but Goku’s Ultra Instinct reveals an speed and ability that easily counters every one of Jiren’s moves. Even with this power up, Goku can’t rest on his laurels as Jiren keeps reaching his own higher levels of power. Jiren is surprisingly pushed back, and despite his efforts, Goku is now completely overwhelming Jiren. Jiren refuses to believe that Goku is strong than him as his justice is completely reliant on strength. Flashing back to his childhood, he burns with a stronger aura than ever. Unleashing a new storm of energy as his rage pushes him to a new power, the arena around them is now on fire. Jiren stands tall, and with a dramatically increased energy. Vegeta suspects that being cornered by Goku pushed Jiren past his limits as he remembered being weak as a child. The two of them then powerfully launch at one another once more. Jiren begins a fierce flurry of punches, and seems to be keeping up with Goku this time even landing a few blows. He hits Goku with a stream of ki blasts and uses their explosions to hide himself until he fires a stronger one. Goku launches a Kamehameha Wave to counter and their energies clash with one another. Jiren manages to overtake Goku in the struggle, and Goku is soon overwhelmed by the massive explosion. Everyone in the stands is worried for Goku, but he soon reappears completely fine. Jiren is surprised to see Goku have so much power left in him, and is hit by a few of his attacks. But as the two continue to fight, Jiren steadily gains the upper hand. When Jiren hits Goku with a particularly strong blast, he looks like he’s been taking out completely. Krillin refuses to give up on him as he remembers how many times Goku has pushed himself from the brink in the past. He shouldn’t have any stamina left to fight, but Goku is ready to keep fighting. Jiren wonders where he’s getting the strength, and Goku reveals that he can’t let down the hopes of those who put their faith in him. The two fly at one another once more, and Goku’s speed has increased. He’s not fighting for himself, but is holding the entire universe on his shoulders. Looking back at their adventures throughout the franchise, Master Roshi notes that while Goku has come far, he knows that he hasn’t been alone. Everyone has trusted Goku, and in return, he has gained strength from their bonds and friendships over the course of the series. Goku lands a number of successful hits on Jiren, and is standing above him ready to deliver the final blow. But still, Jiren refuses to accept that Goku gets his power from his bonds and launches one final blast directly at the stands. Goku is able to dash in front of it to counter just in time, however. this pushes Goku further than ever. His rage fuels several more punches, and Jiren is there to counter each one with strong attacks of his own. After more of this, Goku ends the back and forth with a Kamehameha Wave. Jiren, overwhelmed, lies defeated in a crater. Wondering why Goku won’t finish him off, Goku instead insists Jiren knows why he won’t bring the fight to an end. As Goku prepares to deliver the flow blow and eliminate Jiren, he suddenly cries out in pain and falls to the ground. His body swirls with a dark energy as the power of the gods has taken a great toll on his body. At Vermoud’s request, Jiren prepares to take out Goku when he’s down. He’s conflicted by this, but notes how much he respects Goku for being a proud warrior. Blasting Goku off of the tournament stage, Freeza suddenly saves Goku with a ki blast. It’s soon revealed that 17 is still alive as well, and he had gambled on the fact that he’d stay alive. With Goku injured to such a state, now Freeza and 17 are the only ones who can stand up to Jiren as the final moments of the Tournament of Power draw near.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.