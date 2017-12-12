‘Dragon Ball Super’s English Dub Shows Off Goku’s Family Man Aesthetic

There are some Dragon Ball Super fans who have only been following the English language broadcast, and they’ve recently gotten one cute character building episode after another.

A common joke amongst Dragon Ball fans is how inattentive of a father Goku can be, but it seems that without his massive power, Goku can be a good family man after all.

The preview for episode 43 teased Goku going through problems controlling his power, and that leads him to cutely spend more time with his granddaughter Pan. When Goku falls from the sky and crushes his home, he goes and stays with Gohan.

Although Piccolo seems to be attending to every one of Pan’s needs (and proving he’s just the best uncle ever), Pan takes to Goku very easily. Though he plays with Pan a bit recklessly in Piccolo’s eyes, Goku realizes just how happy it makes Pan to go high into the sky, even if briefly.

Eventually Goku gets comfortable with the idea of settling down, even if it doesn’t like the idea of being a normal grandfather, but that all changes when Pan goes missing and has her own space adventure with Pilaf, Shu, and Mai.

Still, fans are happy to get an episode that personalizes Goku beyond his battles and it’s not something that’s always allowed given the nature of the series.

