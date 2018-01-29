‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Goku’s Introduction To Goku Black

Dragon Ball Super’s English Dub continues the “Future Trunks Saga”, and the latest episode saw Future Trunks narrowly escape the wrath of Goku Black, escaping into the past to find Goku, Vegeta and co., in order to warn them of the coming threat.

As you can see in the preview above, the next chapter of the saga sees Future Trunks laying out the status quo of his war torn future to Goku and co., seemingly after he’s calmed down from trying to attack Goku (which is where we left things). For fans who haven’t read our breakdown of who Goku Black is, this will be the exposition-heavy episode that begins to delve into the villain’s origin story.

With Dragon Ball Super coming to an end when the English Sub wraps up in March, this Toonami Dub series has gotten new focus, as it will be one of the primary places where fans can either re-watch the series or experience it for the first time. But if you want more viewing options for all things Dragon Ball, be sure to check out the link below:

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.