‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Preview Sees Future Trunks Race To Save [SPOILER]

In the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super, Goku and Vegeta had to run back to the past while Future Trunks kept Zamasu and Black occupied. This left Trunks back in the future, and now fans will see the fallout of his actions.

In the preview for Episode 63, Future Mai is attempting to assassinate Goku Black by sniping him from afar and Future Trunks is racing to to keep her from pulling the trigger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans are aware that Goku and the others had trouble facing off against Zamasu and Goku Black thanks to an unlikely set of circumstances working against them, and Mai’s solution is to shoot Goku Black in the head with a special bullet. In the preview Future Mai has found where the two Zamasu gather, but Trunks thinks her plan will fail.

Given that even Goku and Vegeta can’t seem to win without pulling out all the stops, Future Mai has no chance of survival if her plan to assassinate Black fails. That’s not even including the immortal Zamasu, who would surely attack after Mai made her move regardless of whether or not her plan is successful.

That’s why Future Trunks hopes to get there in time, because she’s sealing her fate regardless of success or failure.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.