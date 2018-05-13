‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 63 Recap With Spoilers

The episode begins with a recap of the previous episode in which Trunks used his newly reached Super Saiyan Rage form to fight Zamasu and Goku Black alone, and Goku went off to learn Roshi’s Evil Containment Wave.

Episode 63 begins proper with Bulma putting the final touches on the Time Machine as Vegeta emerges from the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, destroying it in the process. Just then, Future Trunks is lying injured in the future thinking he’s being attended by Future Mai. But it’s just Yajirobe, who tells him he’s been revived thanks to Future Mai’s efforts.

As for Mai, she’s located the cabin both Zamasu and Goku Black like to rest at as they discuss the imminent return of Goku. She is preparing to snipe at them from afar with a bullet Future Bulma once invented that should hurt the pair, and Trunks is speeding to her aide in order to stop her before she does anything rash.

She knows the attempt will mean death for her, and pulls the trigger. Her hesitation at the fact means she misses Goku Black, and instead hits his Potara earring. Zamasu and Black counter with a huge ki blast, but luckily Trunks shows up just in time to save Mai from destruction.

Trunks then attacks the pair once more as the pair reveal how much fun they are having in exploring the depth of their power. Trunks and Black cross swords for a bit until Trunks gets the upper hand on Black, even using the Galick Gun attack in order to push him back. The attack seems to overwhelm in, and takes a chunk out of a nearby mountain in the process.

Unfortunately for Trunks, Zamasu is still ready and waiting for battle. Their battle begins as Trunks formulates a new plan. He catches Zamasu and plans to blow himself up along with him, thinking there’s a limit to Zamasu’s immortal body. Before he can do so, however, Black re-emerges and pierces him with a ki blade.

Just then the time machine arrives and Goku, Vegeta, and Bulma have made it back to the future as the two tell Bulma that Trunks is currently struggling to stay alive. This time, Zamasu and Black trap the three in the future by destroying the time machine saying that they will die there.

Trunks is happy Goku and Vegeta are back since they must have a plan this time, but Goku and Vegeta have no such thing as Goku has left the Evil Containment Urn in the time machine. The two bicker about it, completing ignoring Zamasu and Goku Black in the process as Black notices Bulma on the sidelines trying to repair the machine.

Gowasu appears this time as well with Shin in tow, as he’s used his Time Ring to confront Zamasu. Asking why Zamasu would do such a thing (after finding out he’s in Gku’s body), and wondering how he managed to kill all the gods. Goku then how the pair managed to take out someone as strong as Whis, but Shin mentions that Whis is an Angel who ceases to exist when a God is destroyed.

Gowasu then loses hope when Black explains that they destroyed the Super Dragon Balls, and Goku and Vegeta prepare to face off for the final time. Vegeta naturally chooses to fight Black as he won’t lose to a fake Goku. This time, the two Zamasus realize how much stronger Goku and Vegeta have gotten in the meantime as Vegeta quickly overpowers Goku Black.

Goku successfully separates the two after keeping Zamasu off of Black, but his immortality is sure a problem. Bulma then reveals she’s prepared a garage in order to repair the time machine this go around. But she also reveals that the urn has been broken, and now has to be repaired with super glue.

Vegeta then once gets the upperhand, explaining that only someone like Goku can use the power of his Saiyan cells to their fullest, and that a fake like Black could never overcome the Prince of all Saiyans.

