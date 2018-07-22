‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 72 Recap With Spoilers

Well, how exactly does Dragon Ball Super decide to continue after killing off Goku at the end of the last episode? By bringing him back to life of course! Meaning that Goku and Hit have a big rematch coming.

Did you miss the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami? Read on to find out what happened!

Gohan, Goten, and Piccolo are still mourning over Goku as Piccolo tries to resuscitate him. A ball of ki energy flies back down, absorbing Goku within, and brings him back to life. Piccolo figured out Goku’s plan to hit himself with his own Ki afterward. Goku’s definitely feeling the loss against Hit, but Goku’s still anxious to fight Hit at his best. Goku calls out Hit, but when he responds they can’t sense his presence. Goku wants to settle this, and even says he figured out Hit’s newest attack. Goku also determines that Hit can fake his energy signals, and hit begins using duplicate energies to throw him off as they stand off in a forest. Then Hit uses his new strike through trees, which Goku mocks because he wasn’t finished in one strike. Goku figures out Hit’s invisible ki strike, and the two begin battle once more. But Hit stills gets the better of Goku when he uses a new time technique. Goku even starts shaking, which Hit says is from fear after Goku acknowledges how much stronger Hit’s become since their battle at against Universe 6. Vegeta’s still trying to get out of his training with Whis, and promises him a steak with his grandmother’s secret sauce which finally gets Whis to agree. Goku is still having trouble hitting Hit, as his attacks go right through Hit’s body. Champa and Vados are watching the fight on the sides, and Champa asks Vados why Goku can’t seem to land a hit. Vados explains that Hit’s “Time-Skip” technique actually is not because he stops time, but “skips” it. He can store the time he’s skipped, and create a parallel world from which he can move freely around in. It’s why he can be seen, but not touched. Vados also reveals that the real client that hired Hit to kill Goku is someone other than her. Goku’s failing to touch Hit, but is waiting for the moment Hit arrives to show up to attack. Vados notes that Hit is beginning to enjoy the fight, as he and Goku clearly have a new report in this battle. Beerus interrupts the two and reveals that the two of them have an audience. Goku charges up his ki and it breaks through Hit’s parallel world. Following up with a Kamehameha Wave, Goku completely shatters it. The resulting battle of ki leaves the two of them both lying on the floor afterward. Vegeta’s upset that Goku seems to enjoy his fight with Hit more. Vegeta figures out Goku put the hit on himself, and Whis reveals that he helped. But Hit basically agrees to fight again, as there’s no time limit on the assassination. Chi Chi arrives with Gohan, Goten, and Freeza and is angry that an assassin was after him. And now Vegeta’s left with feeding Beerus and Whis a dish he doesn’t have.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it’s set to release this December in Japan and January in the United States. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The first trailer for the upcoming film has been released and has received an overwhelming positive response as the first impression of the new Broly battling Goku, Vegeta, and Freeza just built an incredible amount of hype.