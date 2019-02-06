‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Introduces Goku to Universe 6’s Female Saiyans

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub run has finally reached the start of the Tournament of Power on Toonami, and the various warriors from across the participating universes have gathered in the Null Realm and ready to duke it out.

This means that after Goku and Vegeta were introduced to the idea of another planet of Saiyans existing in Universe 6, the latest episode introduces them to two of their female Saiyans, Caulifla and Kale. You can check it out in the clip below captured by @ShaunInce123 on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the clip, Goku walks up to Universe 6 to catch up with Hit and soon Cabba arrives to greet his master Vegeta. Then Goku asks about the two women with Cabba and is surprised to find that they are female Saiyans. The meeting isn’t quite a friendly one as you would expect given the situation all of the universes are in at the moment, but that doesn’t deter Goku from meeting new Saiyans in the slightest.

Caulilfa refuses to shake his hand as she’s only interested in figuring out which warrior is the strongest in the cosmos, and Goku’s happy because he’s there for the same reason. He then meets the shy Kale, who’s still hiding behind Caulifla. Ever since Cabba was introduced in the Universe 6 arc, fans have been wanting to see what other kinds of Saiyans were out there and now that they’ve met Goku? That Saiyan pride is definitely going to boil over in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.