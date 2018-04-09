‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Reveals Secret to the Super Dragon Balls

What would Dragon Ball be without — well — Dragon Balls? Since the franchise debuted, Goku and the gang have had some sort of fixation with the Dragon Balls, and that did not change in its latest anime. Dragon Ball Super has its own brand of Dragon Balls which fans have seen once before, but there is more to the massive relics than you may realize.

After all, the English dub of Dragon Ball Super did spill a big secret about the Super Dragon Balls recently, and fans have questions about how it will affect the ‘Future Trunks’ saga.

Recently, Toonami aired the 58th episode of Dragon Ball Super, and it kicked off with Zamasu sleuthing around. The fledgling Kai pays a visit to Zuno, and it is there the green baddie asks after the Super Dragon Balls. After being talked around, Zamasu demands Zuno tell him all the things he needs to know about when it comes to the powerful relics, and the pudgy deity does just that.

As expected, Zuno tells Zamasu that the Super Dragon Balls can grant any wish without limits. Unlike the Dragon Balls from Earth, these big relics can grant any wish at all as they source their power from Zalama, the Dragon God. The god also tells Zamasu that the items will only grant wishes if they are said in the language of the gods, but that isn’t all.

According to Zuno, there is also a time limit associated with the Dragon Balls. If you want to use the Super Dragon Balls after they were used recently, you must wait the entire lifespan of a cockroach. Or, in layman terms, you must wait a year. Since Beerus used the Super Dragon Balls during the ‘Universe 6’ saga, Zamasu will have to wait a bit, but that may not be the case.

As fans know, Zamasu does have access to a Time Ring, but his privilege was revoked by the Elder Kai of Universe 10. Gowasu prevented his charge from using the sacred tool after a recent mission, but the Time Ring would help Zamasu zip through the waiting periods associated with the Super Dragon Balls. Right now, Whis and Beerus suspect some version of Zamasu did just that by murdering Gowasu and regaining his Time Ring. So, the godly duo are about to see if their hunch was right as they just went back to Universe 10 with Goku in tow.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.