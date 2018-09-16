‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Reveals Toppo’s Name Change, Voice Actor

Funimation has made several smaller changes to Dragon Ball Super for the English dub translation of the series, and fans should expect more to come as many new characters are introduced in the Universe Survival arc.

The latest change comes for Universe 11’s Toppo, who is now named Top in the English dub of the series. Fans got a taste of his English performance in the latest episode, too.

Universe 11’s Top was seen in the latest episode defending Universe 11’s God of Destruction and Supreme Kai by blocking Basil’s runaway ki blast. Catching the blast with little problem, Top dissolves the blast and questions the fighters who would disrespect the gods in their presence.

He’ll be portrayed by Ray Hurd (Blood Blockade Battlefront, Overlord) in Funimation’s English dub of the series (as revealed in the credits of the episode), and fans got an all-too-brief taste of his performance with only a single speaking line. Universe 11’s Top plays a major role in the Universe Survival arc, and will be a key figure in Universe 11’s team in the Tournament of Power.

Not much is known about the character for now in the English dub, but fans who followed the Japanese release of the series can’t wait to see more of Top because they know just how much power he holds. It’s been teased here, sure, but Top is capable of much, much more. He’s only one of the reasons fans should look forward to the weeks to come.

