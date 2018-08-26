‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Officially Announces the Tournament of Power

After a long wait, the much anticipated Universe Survival arc has kicked off on Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub. Things got off with a bang as the Grand Minister officially announced the upcoming Tournament of Power on behalf of the twin Omni Kings.

The Tournament of Power will gather warriors across multiple universes, and with it the series gets that much closer to its explosive finale.

Goku had grown bored with his current farmer life sometime after the events of the Future Trunks arc. Looking for his next challenge, he goes to the two Omni King Zenos and asks them to prepare the tournament among universes. After a hilarious back and forth between Goku and the Zenos, the Grand Minister arrives at the end of the episode to officially announce the Tournament of Power.

Although many of the details are still up in the air for those following the English dub of the series, fans are clued into what kind of tournament this will be. Each participating universe will need to gather ten warriors to represent them in the tournament.

Much like Universe 7’s previous fight with Universe 6, it’s going to be a team-based tournament with the winner having the best collection of fighters among the universes. This is an exciting prospect for both Goku and fans of the series, as now the series is getting ready for some of its biggest moments yet.

It’s going to be a few more episodes before the actual start of the Tournament of Power, but fans will soon see Goku putting together the ten members needed for the final tournament as well as the introduction of other universes’ fighters that Goku will have to face.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.