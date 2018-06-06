‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Drops Vegeta’s Best Insult Yet

Fans have been thoroughly enjoying the English dub of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami especially as it hits the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc where Vegeta, Trunks, and Goku are battling against the impressive power of Fused Zamasu.

It’s so impressive in fact, that fans are taking notice of what Vegeta says to Zamasu after he and Trunks fail to damage him with their combined father-son Galick Gun. Vegeta calls Zamasu a “son of a bitch,” which marks a huge moment for the series dub.

Trunks and Vegeta were able to push back Zamasu’s Holy Wrath attack back onto him. Thinking they got him, Vegeta and Trunks celebrate for a moment with Vegeta even mentioning how proud he is of his son, but it’s soon revealed that Zamasu remains unscathed, if a bit more angry at the two of them.

Frustrated, Vegeta utters, “Oh come on, you invincible son of a bitch,” before Zamasu strikes lightning down at Trunks. Vegeta jumps in its way before the episode ends, but this one line has stuck in fans’ minds quite a bit. although there have been slight curse words in the series’ English dub so far like “dumbass” — which Vegeta also uttered — this marks the first time such a distinct profanity was uttered in the series.

It’s appropriate too given how much the three of them have been struggling to defeat Zamasu during the “Future Trunks” arc, and it’s only going to get tougher. Which means that there definitely is a chance Vegeta just might say it again.

