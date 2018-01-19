‘Dragon Ball Super’ Animator Addresses Its Ending

Like it or not, it looks like Dragon Ball Super is coming to a close. The popular anime will be coming to an end this March once it finishes the ‘Universal Survival’ arc. Reports from Japan addressed its closure once Fuji TV let fans know GeGeGe no Kitaro‘s new project will take the time slot Dragon Ball Super currently fills.

Now, one of the show’s crew members has opened up about the reports, and Tsutomu Ono says he’s known about its end for a short time.

Taking to Twitter, Ono posted a short message acknowledging reports about Dragon Ball Super.

ドラゴンボール超の放映が春（3月？）で終了する情報、既に公になってたのね。

自分の作画監督は126話が最後になるのを昨日知った(；・∀・) — ohno ben (@hinono_ni_ton) January 18, 2018

“The information that the broadcast of Dragon Ball Super TV ends in the spring (March?) has already been publicized,” Ono wrote. “I just found out yesterday that episode 126 would be my last job as an animation supervisor.”

Of course, some fans are hoping Dragon Ball Super may be parting ways with Ono for good and carry on without him. However, the animation supervisor is a vetted one in the anime industry and has a lengthy resume with Dragon Ball Super. He has overseen work on 12 episodes of the show, and they were not simple filler outings. Ono was in-charge of episodes 56, 63, and 109. With a resume like that, Dragon Ball Super would not want to part with Ono willingly – that is, unless it is about to end.

Of course, fans know there is more in store for the Dragon Ball franchise. As of right now, no word has been released signaling the end of Dragon Ball Super‘s manga. Toei Animation also confirmed a new Dragon Ball film is slated to debut in 2018. There is always a chance the studio will follow-up Dragon Ball Super quickly with a new TV series, but Toei has yet to touch upon such plans. For now, fans can only enjoy the few remaining episodes of the anime which are left. And – as always – fans can hold hope that this so-called ending is really an opportunity for Dragon Ball Super to be picked back up down the line.

Are you sad to see Dragon Ball Super go?