Internet Reacts to ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Ending

In a case of twisted irony, Dragon Ball Super is coming to an end at the height of its popularity. As rumor has become reality fans are expressing some strong reactions to the news, and it varies greatly from person-to-person.

This is a somewhat bittersweet development for fans who have been in deep into the current “Universal Survival” saga and the Tournament of Power. There have been so many fan theories and discussions on what new chapter of the series the tournament is building to. Despite the reality that there are games and movies that will continue to provide fans with series content, there will be no answer to the question of what comes after Universal Survival until the next Dragon Ball series is announced.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

