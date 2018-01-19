Internet Reacts to ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Ending

In a case of twisted irony, Dragon Ball Super is coming to an end at the height of its popularity. As rumor has become reality fans are expressing some strong reactions to the news, and it varies greatly from person-to-person.

See for yourself, below:

Person : who cares if dragon ball super is ending in March there’s much better anime you watch ! Try BORU- Me: pic.twitter.com/NnTHCOtSJ2 — CarNeezy (@ItsAfroBoiii) January 19, 2018



Super might be ending, but there’s still a long tail of content to come. Toyotaro’s Super. The new movie. The FUNi dub on Toonami. And before you know it we’ll probably have a new NEW Dragon Ball series in the works. — ＫＥＮ (@DetectiveX) January 18, 2018



Big mistake ending Dragon Ball Super in march. @ToeiAnimation but thank you for bringing back a series that not only shaped my childhood & brought me & friends together but also as an adult introduce me to new friends as well. Also, thank you for giving us Beerus. — Papi Memes 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) January 19, 2018



Us last year: Nah, Dragon Ball Super ain’t ending any time soon. It’ll go on for years. It’s making too much.

Toei: hold my drink — Dino (@Rhymestyle) January 19, 2018



When you find out Dragon Ball Super is ending in March pic.twitter.com/Y24XVPwuHj — Papi Memes 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) January 19, 2018



It doesn’t bother me at all that Super is ending.

It’s better like this for Dragon Ball pic.twitter.com/PPql4xsXSP — SaiyanBeast (@MrShinmaru) January 19, 2018



Here’s where it got personal, for me:

🤬🤬🤬‼️‼️‼️ JUST when I get deep into reporting and writing about #DragonBallSuper … pic.twitter.com/tySmGU3mM5 — Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) January 19, 2018



And finally, some lingering questions:

Being seeing on twitter that Super is ending rather than hibernating. Things to keep in mind:

1. Dragon Ball Fighter Z comes out a few months before Super’s “end”.

2. There’s a new movie coming out about saiyan lore

3. Will Frieza be revived?

4. Vegeta has to visit Cabba’s planet — Lutbarg (@Lutbarg) January 19, 2018



5. Will Goku have a rematch with Beruus after he masters Ultra Instinct?

6. Will Vegeta learn that Beruus gave the order to Frieza of destroying his race?

7. Will we see the fighters from the higher tier universes who did not participate on the tournament of power? — Lutbarg (@Lutbarg) January 19, 2018



8.Will we learn about the origins of the super dragon balls and their purpose of existence in the first place.

9. Will we learn why were the other universes before the T.O.P arc were destroyed?

10. Will we see Android 17’s family meet 18 Kuririn and their daughter Maron? — Lutbarg (@Lutbarg) January 19, 2018



This is a somewhat bittersweet development for fans who have been in deep into the current “Universal Survival” saga and the Tournament of Power. There have been so many fan theories and discussions on what new chapter of the series the tournament is building to. Despite the reality that there are games and movies that will continue to provide fans with series content, there will be no answer to the question of what comes after Universal Survival until the next Dragon Ball series is announced.

