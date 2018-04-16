‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Are Really Missing The Show Right Now

Dragon Ball Super ended its strong two and a half year run earlier this year, and fans are still feeling the void left by the absence. Although the series is continuing in other ways such as a big movie toward the end of the year, fans definitely are trying to fill the gap with something else.

The series has already been confirmed to continue in one way or another, and there are still new stories being told in the manga, the English dub of the series, video games, and other materials but you just cannot replace the feeling of watching a brand new episode of the series week after week.

A few weeks after the series has ended and fans are still wrecked from the lack of new episodes. Read on to see what fans have been feeling since the series ended, and leave your own thoughts in the comments!

Do you miss Dragon Ball Super?

@KenXyro

Fans when they heard Toei decided to end Dragon Ball Super pic.twitter.com/K9EDImkI0i — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) April 14, 2018

@ShaneisMC

It’s a strange, kinda sad feeling with it being Saturday night and not having a new episode of Dragon Ball to watch…… I can’t wait to see Goku again though in theaters in December and Super’s likely return next April. “Until we meet again.” Right buddy? pic.twitter.com/DwDvnfzKMi — Shane Greene (@ShaneisMC) April 1, 2018

@GaryGaryGaga

Still sad that Dragon Ball Super ended. Fighting from first episode till last. My type of anime. ??? pic.twitter.com/0wfgrWigGH — 소현인형權昭賢是我的飴糖♕ (@GaryGaryGaga) April 5, 2018

@AnbyBlackOp_

@DouchebagKenji

Hella depressed its been 2 saturdays without dragon ball super???? #DragonBallSuper — Kenji™ (@DouchebagKenji) April 8, 2018

@3bowd_Al3

I miss waking up on sundays at 6 am just to watch dragon ball super… so sad it ended 🙁 pic.twitter.com/t0zg5vHXaJ — 3bowd.. ✨ (@3bowd_Al3) April 11, 2018

@DonHaci

Waking up on a Sunday and realizing dragon ball super ended two weeks ago pic.twitter.com/9J0hEaaWjp — Haci (@DonHaci) April 8, 2018

@_MarvinC

I’m honestly so sad that there won’t be anymore episodes of Dragon ball super until after the movie in December — BTFD Marv (@_MarvinC) April 1, 2018

@UnrealEntGaming

GUYS!! WE HAVE BRAND NEW DRAGON BALL SUPER SPOLI-



Wait…..



……..Oh



🙁

– To be continued#DragonBallSuper — Alex (@UnrealEntGaming) April 14, 2018

