‘Dragon Ball Super’ Writer Bids the Series Farewell Ahead of Finale

Dragon Ball Super may seem like it’s at the height of action in suspense as the last minutes of the Tournament of Power play out, but the hard truth is that the series is heading for its ending faster than most fans are prepared for. There no better evidence of the actual reality that’s quickly approaching, than the farewell departures from the Dragon Ball Super cast and crew, who have been steadily wrapping their work on the series, as the final episodes roll out. Case in point:

I can’t thank you enough. I am full of gratitude. DBS fans are the best. I won’t forget evreyone. Goodbye.

Until we meet again! あと3回の放送を楽しんでください。

サンキュードラゴンボール✨ — 吉高寿男 (@toshio916) February 18, 2018



Dragon Ball Super writer Toshio has long been one of the most visible crew members on social media, making this a particularly poignant goodbye from someone fans have long enjoyed interacting with.

What’s also noticeable is that Toshio, like other departing members of the team, doesn’t really drop any overtly positive teases of a new Dragon Ball series coming anytime soon. It’s a genuine goodbye, and the “until we meet again” is so open-ended, it’s hard to gauge anything about the behind-the-scenes plans, at this point.

At the moment, the Tournament of Power is down to the main event: Goku battling Jiren. Goku is unlocking the mastered form of Ultra Instinct, leading to a battle of power and speed the likes of which Dragon Ball has never seen. That’s an exciting climax from the looks of it (see the video above), which will make for a much harder fall, when the series goes from one of the biggest and best fights ever, to the series ending.

