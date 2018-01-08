New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stills Tease Freeza’s Fight and Beerus

Dragon Ball Super will be back on tonight, and fans have been waiting (im)patiently for its return. The anime will step into the final phase of the Tournament of Power this evening, and a new set of stills are teasing its comeback’s biggest moments.

When the series returns, fans will want to pay close attention to Freeza. The villain was brought back temporarily from Hell to help Universe 7 tackle this tournament, but Freeza has been keeping his distance. So far, fans have only seen Freeza give assists and stay away from one-on-one battles, but that will all change tonight.

As you can see below, one of the newest stills for Dragon Ball Super teases Freeza and Dyspo’s match. The image shows Freeza standing still with his hand brought to his mouth in an inquisitive look. As for Dyspo, the fighter is seen circling Freeza so quickly that he appears to have cloned himself.

Of course, fans should not be taken back by Dyspo’s speed. The opponent gave Goku a hard time with how quickly he moved, so fans are interested to see how Freeza will react. This still does not make Freeza look too worried, but Dyspo surely has more under his sleeve.

Dragon Ball Super‘s other stills highlight Vegeta and Android 17 with close-ups before Beerus gets spotlighted. As you can see above, the God of Destruction is shown sitting in the stands with an annoyed expression. Beerus has his hands behind his head as he side eyes someone off-screen, but fans are willing to bet he is glaring at Belmod or Marcarita. The Universe 11 duo have been smug about Jiren’s overwhelming power, and Beerus can only take so much gloating before he snaps.

