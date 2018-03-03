‘Dragon Ball Super’ Releases New Still Of Episode 129

This weekend will see the debut of one much-anticipated Dragon Ball Super episode. After taking a one-week break, the anime will return in a few days with episode 129, and its team has shared a new preview still of the release online.

However, its rather grainy quality makes it hard to tell what the image shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, fans have started circulating the Dragon Ball Super preview on Twitter. The picture, which comes from a Fuji TV listing, shows Goku preparing a type of Ki blast.

DBS 129 preview image. pic.twitter.com/rXymnsO4Ld — Erren Van Duine (@ErrenVanDuine) February 23, 2018

The hero, who is in his yet-mastered Ultra Instinct form, looks a bit beat up in this still. Goku’s Gi is torn from the waist up, leaving his blue undershirt exposed. He seems to be hovering in midair while charging an energy blast, but there is little chance the attack will have an effect on Jiren.

As you can see in the clip above, Dragon Ball Super has released an extended trailer for its next episode. The full reel shows Goku fighting Jiren with his unmastered power-up. Despite having partial access to Ultra Instinct, Goku gets his butt handed to him by the Pride Trooper, and his big Ki blast against Jiren fails. It is only after Goku perfects his Ultra Instinct form that he equalizes with Jiren, so this new still must show Goku right before he gets wrecked.

The poor guy… He doesn’t even know what’s coming, does he? Jiren isn’t going to go down so easily, and Goku knows it. After all, the anime’s most recent trailer saw the Saiyan rank Jiren against his former foes, and the Universe 11 warrior beat out everyone from Majin Buu to Cell.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you excited for the next episode of Dragon Ball Super? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!