‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers Tease Goku’s Final Battle With Jiren

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power will finally come to an end soon, and with the end of the series on the horizon, the hype for the final battle between Goku and Jiren is rising with each passing day.

But as spoilers for Episode 129 of the series tease, it seems the hype will be worth it as both Goku and Jiren reach unseen points.

Weekly Shōnen Jump Episode 129, with minor corrections to his Korean translation by @Herms98 and pretty scan from @YonkouProd. There are only two more of these left to go. We won’t get 130 for two weeks, though, around the same time we get Animage and Animedia for 130-131. pic.twitter.com/jJeJXoYSSG — Terez (@Terez27) February 23, 2018

Episode 129 is titled “Transcending the Limit! Mastering the Ultra Instinct!!” and has already teased a new level of power for Goku, and the Weekly Shonen Jump preview for the episode teases this further with, “The Tournament of Power turns into a 1-on-1 fight between Goku and Jiren! The cornered Goku unconsciously unleashes his dormant power, rapidly increasing his battle power! He draws near to the ultimate fighting form, Ultra Instinct!”

But it seems Jiren has a way to match even this new level of power as the description further reads, “Seeing Goku’s rising battle power, Jiren cracks a smile! As if to return the favor, he punches at Goku with full power that he had been hiding! Has the winner been decided?!”

So the two in their fight with one another reach a new level of power, one that hasn’t been reached in the tournament yet, and with only two minutes of the tournament and three episodes in the series left, fans are anxious to see if this final battle can deliver on all of its promise.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon BallSuper airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.