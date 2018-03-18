Watch ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Most Shocking Tournament Of Power Upset Yet

Fans were anxiously anticipating Episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super for a number of reasons, the most of which was to see how Goku and Jiren’s battle would end and who would win the Tournament of Power.

But they certainly didn’t expect to see a major fighter return, and seeing them unite with Freeza after Goku’s near defeat was one of the hypest moments of the entire episode.

Just as it looked like Goku was going to be eliminated from the Tournament of Power by Jiren (as the toll of Ultra Instinct’s power caught up with him), Goku is saved by aa stray blast from Freeza at the end of Episode 130. Just when it looks like he’ll be the only one there, Android 17 emerges from the rubble. Everyone assumed he had self-destructed but it’s not the case.

When asked how he survived, all Android 17 had to say was that his gamble paid off. It must have been a part of the secret plan he never quite enacted earlier, and now seeing the condition Goku is in, Android 17 and Freeza know that the two of them will have to fight Jiren themselves.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

