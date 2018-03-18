Fans React To ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 130

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super below!

Dragon Ball fans have been waiting to see Episode 130 of the series, and making matters tougher, the series had even returned from being off for a week and the hype built up for the series in a crazy way.

Not only did Episode 130 temporarily break streaming sites once again, the series was already starting to give way under the hype thanks to the hour difference caused by Daylight Savings time. Luckily, the newest and second to last episode of the series lived up to the hype and then some.

Ultra Instinct Goku and a fully powered Jiren clashed together in a beautifully animated and violent battle, and along with the return of a major Universe 7 favorite, the episode had delivered on its promises for fans of the series.

Read on to find out what fans thought of Dragon Ball Super Episode 130 and leave your reaction in the comments!

@Ochan30

“I don’t think I’m a hero of justice or anythin’!”

I feel like that was a sly call out of Goku’s original dub “Super Saiyan” Goku speech.#DragonBallSuper @WatchVRV pic.twitter.com/ySTBCCaQPf — TheDoctorIsIn?️‍? (@Ochan30) March 18, 2018

@YonkouProd

NOBODY SAW THAT COMING OUR WAY, WELL PLAYED TOEI. WELL PLAYED. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 18, 2018

@Terez27

Definitely Top 5. (For all of Super.) Here’s hoping 131 delivers, too… https://t.co/p55xfKTMo7 — Terez (@Terez27) March 18, 2018

@KenXyro

After watching tonight’s DBS episode pic.twitter.com/NVOG7YfXlQ — Ken Xyro ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) March 18, 2018

@digiking303

17 showing up at the end of Tonights Episode like..#DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/7HOe0jIHOw — Digi Lucis Caelum (Noctis4Smash!) (@digiking303) March 18, 2018

@KrazilyGeeky

*New Dragon Ball Super episode comes out*

Crunchyroll: pic.twitter.com/LGJhOGqpTD — KrazilyGeeky (@KrazilyGeeky) March 18, 2018

@RealRyanMoney

Episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super is straight ??? — Ryan (@RealRyanMoney) March 18, 2018

@CRazyFriday1

Dragon Ball Super was awesome tonight with that twist ending. #DBZ pic.twitter.com/si8YbQhXHg — King Friday (@CRazyFriday1) March 18, 2018

@xFoxgale

Me after Dragon Ball Super Episode 130… pic.twitter.com/9DjLiN1zWo — Matt Bowler (@xFoxgale) March 18, 2018

@snail_burast