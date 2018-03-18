Fans React To ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 130

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super below!
Dragon Ball fans have been waiting to see Episode 130 of the series, and making matters tougher, the series had even returned from being off for a week and the hype built up for the series in a crazy way.
Not only did Episode 130 temporarily break streaming sites once again, the series was already starting to give way under the hype thanks to the hour difference caused by Daylight Savings time. Luckily, the newest and second to last episode of the series lived up to the hype and then some.
Ultra Instinct Goku and a fully powered Jiren clashed together in a beautifully animated and violent battle, and along with the return of a major Universe 7 favorite, the episode had delivered on its promises for fans of the series.
Read on to find out what fans thought of Dragon Ball Super Episode 130 and leave your reaction in the comments!
@Ochan30
“I don’t think I’m a hero of justice or anythin’!”— TheDoctorIsIn?️? (@Ochan30) March 18, 2018
I feel like that was a sly call out of Goku’s original dub “Super Saiyan” Goku speech.#DragonBallSuper @WatchVRV pic.twitter.com/ySTBCCaQPf
@YonkouProd
NOBODY SAW THAT COMING OUR WAY, WELL PLAYED TOEI. WELL PLAYED.— YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 18, 2018
@Terez27
Definitely Top 5. (For all of Super.) Here’s hoping 131 delivers, too… https://t.co/p55xfKTMo7— Terez (@Terez27) March 18, 2018
@KenXyro
After watching tonight’s DBS episode pic.twitter.com/NVOG7YfXlQ— Ken Xyro ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) March 18, 2018
@digiking303
17 showing up at the end of Tonights Episode like..#DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/7HOe0jIHOw— Digi Lucis Caelum (Noctis4Smash!) (@digiking303) March 18, 2018
@KrazilyGeeky
*New Dragon Ball Super episode comes out*— KrazilyGeeky (@KrazilyGeeky) March 18, 2018
Crunchyroll: pic.twitter.com/LGJhOGqpTD
@RealRyanMoney
Episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super is straight ???— Ryan (@RealRyanMoney) March 18, 2018
@CRazyFriday1
Dragon Ball Super was awesome tonight with that twist ending. #DBZ pic.twitter.com/si8YbQhXHg— King Friday (@CRazyFriday1) March 18, 2018
@xFoxgale
Me after Dragon Ball Super Episode 130… pic.twitter.com/9DjLiN1zWo— Matt Bowler (@xFoxgale) March 18, 2018
@snail_burast
EP 130: 10/10— ㅤㅤ ㅤBurastㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@snail_burast) March 18, 2018
+ The animation & direction were spectacular.
+ Shida was fantastic?♂️
+ 17 being alive makes sense now. His supposed death was so anticlimactic and ridiculous that I am happy now.
+ Tate is the best. Don’t @ me.
+ Super’s best episode. pic.twitter.com/SjPJFOtGj6