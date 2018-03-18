Anime

Fans React To ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 130

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super below!Dragon Ball fans have been waiting to […]

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super below!

Dragon Ball fans have been waiting to see Episode 130 of the series, and making matters tougher, the series had even returned from being off for a week and the hype built up for the series in a crazy way.

Not only did Episode 130 temporarily break streaming sites once again, the series was already starting to give way under the hype thanks to the hour difference caused by Daylight Savings time. Luckily, the newest and second to last episode of the series lived up to the hype and then some.

Ultra Instinct Goku and a fully powered Jiren clashed together in a beautifully animated and violent battle, and along with the return of a major Universe 7 favorite, the episode had delivered on its promises for fans of the series.

Read on to find out what fans thought of Dragon Ball Super Episode 130 and leave your reaction in the comments!

