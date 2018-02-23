New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoiler Teases One Unprecedented Fight

Dragon Ball Super is revving into its final act, and some fans are quite ready for the series to be over. They should be glad to know then, however, that the series plans to go out on a high if the title for Episode 130 is anything to be believed.

The preview for Episode 129 teased a major battle between Goku and Jiren, but it seems that the fighting will go beyond this in an effort to top itself before the series finale.

Provisional title for DBS ep.130, airing March 18th: “An Unprecedented Super Showdown!!” pic.twitter.com/hDjnfdKpWS — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 23, 2018

The tentative title for Episode 130 is “An Unprecedented Super Showdown!” The episode will air March 18, and fans will definitely where the series can go. Since there are two minutes left in the Tournament of Power at the end of Episode 128, it seems like 129 and 130 will cover the final moments of Goku’s battle with Jiren.

This must be great news for fans since Jiren and Goku’s final battle won’t be resolved within the span of a single episode. Although Goku is expected to master his Ultra Instinct state (resulting in the silver hair officially teased through the series’ marketing materials before being officially unveiled in Episode 129), and Jiren is supposed to have already unleashed his full power, fans have yet to see the full range of either of these two’s power.

As the final fight in the Tournament of Power, Dragon Ball Super, and the Dragon Ball series (for now, anyway) Jiren and Goku’s fight has a lot of expectations on its shoulders. It’s going to need to deliver on the kind of hype Dragon Ball fans crave from this series, and if it’s truly as “unprecedented” as the title teases, everyone is in for a great time.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.