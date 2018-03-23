New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stills Tease The Final Struggle

The final episode of Dragon Ball Super fast approaches, and the last time we saw Goku and company, they were still struggling against Jiren after Goku’s stamina got the better of him.

By the looks at these first stills from the episode, the struggle against Jiren continues as Goku, Freeza, and Android 17 bitterly fight for the survival of Universe 7.

The new stills, provided by @YonkouProd, reveal the previously seen Goku charging forward but now fans can see that Freeza is charging in from the opposite side. The rest of Universe 7 is cheering them on (or shocked), but the most interesting still is the shot of Goku holding his hands up.

Given the sly smile on his face, there are a few ways to interpret this image. Either he’s blocking an attack that he know he can’t hold back completely (thus the struggling smile), or maybe he’s just shocked that he has to work with Freeza and Android 17 in the end? It’s a very interesting place for Goku to be in and fans definitely won’t want to miss the fallout.

The final episode of Dragon Ball Super is titled “A Miraculous Conclusion! Goodbye Goku! Until The Day We Meet Again!” and the synopsis for the episode is as follows:

“Battle of Goku and his friends conclude at last! Which universe will survive?

Battle for the survival of the universes is finally at it’s climax. Against Jiren, the strongest man in the tournament, Goku’s power is not enough so he falls from the stage. Just when everyone thought Universe 11 had won, Freeza appears?!

Freeza: He was missing until now, but?! Even though seriously injured, Freeza manages to pick himself up. Will he be able to defeat Jiren who even Goku couldn’t defeat? And who is going to be the MVP?

A ‘super’ climax for the Tournament of Power!”

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon BallSuper airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.