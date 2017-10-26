New ‘Dragon Ball Super' Dub Preview Sends Goku To His Knees

The Japanese airings of Dragon Ball Super may be well past 100 episodes, the anime's English dub is still catching up. The show is in the middle of the 'Universe 6' saga with Goku preparing to go up against Hit for the first time. And, as you can see above, the preview for episode 39 sees the Saiyan knocked down to his knees.

Toonami's preview for its next Dragon Ball Super is not a nice one for Goku. The footage begins with the fighter powering into Super Saiyan Blue as Goku watched Vegeta get hammered by Hit's insanely quick attacks. However, the hero cannot get a lock on Hit's moves and finds himself knocked to the ground when the assassin lands a hit.

"Interesting," the Universe 6 fighter says. "I wasn't sure that would work."

As the preview continues, Goku can be seen looking shaken as Hit approaches him slowly. Cabba is heard telling his champion to take out the Saiyan quickly, but the assassin shouldn't get too comfortable. After all, Goku is never one to lay down on a fight.

If you are familiar with the 'Universe 6' saga, then you will know what Goku does to counter Hit after being knocked to his knees. The Saiyan gets up and manages to figure out a way to block and counter Hit's Time-Skip attacks. The pair then agree to fight at their full strength, and the decision leads Goku to unlock a new state. The hero manages to go Kaio-Ken on top of his SSB form, and the technique proves to be enough to overwhelm Hit.

Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.