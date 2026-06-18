Naruto Gives Kawaki an Upgrade (But There’s a Twist)

The latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has arrived, and with it, some big changes are being teased for the Hidden Leaf Village. With Boruto Uzumaki still on the run from allies and enemies alike, one of Konoha’s strongest guns is still in the mix. Kawaki is attempting to both find his “brother” while also fighting against the advances of both Code and the Divine Trees. With the mad scientist known as Amado working for the Hidden Leaf, the former member of Kara has unlocked a major new upgrade for Kawaki, but said power boost comes with a serious cost.

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Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 35, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Thanks to Kawaki’s origins as a vessel to Jigen, holding a serious chunk of Karma in his person, Amado has a solid understanding of how the adopted Uzumaki’s biology works. Knowing this fact, Kawaki has been pestering the scientist to give him an energy boost that will help him accomplish his goals. As Amado explains, Kawaki’s power has been split between “offense and defense,” with eighty-five percent of the former and fifteen percent of the latter. Demanding that one hundred percent be dedicated to his offensive power, Kawaki learns that there is a serious downside to this shift. You can read the latest chapter by clicking here.

Kawaki’s Two Blue Vortex

Shueisha

Despite Amado forging a peace treaty with Konoha, the former opponent turned ally isn’t exactly on the best of terms with Kawaki, explaining the need for defense as such: “Calm down, you damn brat. You’re the one who pathetically overheated at a crucial moment. It’s thanks to that fifteen percent that you’re still alive and able to stand over there.” Despite his objection, Amado still goes through with diverting all of Kawaki’s power to his offensive, creating a much stronger ninja, but potentially sealing the former vessel’s fate in the process. This isn’t all when it comes to the new upgrade.

Amado also explains that thanks to a toad that is hanging on Kawaki, he can now change the percentages whenever he wants based on the occasion, “For example, on a day-to-day basis, you would be at one hundred percent defense. So that even if there was a surprise attack from behind, there’s virtually no chance you would die. Conversely, during battle, I’d switch your settings to one hundred percent offense. Instantaneously, of course.” This upgrade doesn’t come free of charge, however, as Amado demands that Kawaki help him with a pressing issue immediately.

The latest manga installment sees Kawaki making his way to Kashin Koji, the Jiraiya clone who has been the de facto mentor to Boruto in recent years. Using a code word from Amado, Kohi is knocked unconscious as the scientist needs the clone for mysterious reasons. Needless to say, while Amado might be on the side of angels for now, getting his hands on Jiraiya’s doppelganger might make readers feel uneasy.

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