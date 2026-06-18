Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Confirms a Major Update Amid Hiatus

It’s been more than a year since Solo Leveling Season 2 wrapped up the fan-favorite Jeju Island Arc. While the anime still has a lot of story left to cover, the animation studio keeps fans waiting for a Season 3 announcement. Not only that, but while fans awaited the anime’s return, the spin-off manhwa, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, also went on an indefinite hiatus in January this year. The manhwa, illustrated by Jin, is based on a novel written by Daul, which began publishing shortly after the main story’s ending. The manhwa debuted in 2024 and immediately became a major hit until Jin left to serve the mandatory military service. Since it lasts for 18 to 21 months, we can expect the manhwa to be on a hiatus for at least two years, or even longer.

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Although the manhwa’s return hasn’t been confirmed, the first volume is available for pre-order on the official website of Yen Press. The English print was announced earlier this year, and Yen Press has also shared the links to buying the paperback and digital copies. The first volume will officially launch on July 21st, 2026, following which, the second volume will be out on October 20th. It’s also available for pre-order, but Yen Press has yet to reveal the cover.

What Is Solo Leveling: Ragnarok About?

Image Courtesy of Kakao Entertainment

The story begins with a narration about the celestial Supreme Beings creating multiple universes and watching over them. They used the constant conflicts and wars happening in the realm of the mortals as a source of amusement, but things began to change when one Supreme Being was killed by their own creation. The plot focuses on Sung Jinwoo and Cha Haein’s son, Suho, in an alternate timeline. In a world full of gates and monsters, he simply lives as an ordinary college student while his parents went missing before the gates started appearing three years ago.

He also often dreams about beating up monsters and leveling up like a video game. However, his seemingly ordinary life takes a drastic turn when a sudden monster outbreak occurs on his campus, forcing him to awaken his powers through the system. Suho embarks on a quest to conquer the Shadow Dungeon and face brutal challenges from cosmic beings to keep the world safe.

Solo Leveling Season 3 Still Needs an Official Announcement

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Despite the explosive success of the franchise, the anime hasn’t been officially renewed for a sequel. While there have been rumors about the sequel’s release window, nothing can be confirmed before an official announcement by the animation studio.

Season 3 will continue Jinwoo’s journey as an S-Rank Hunter and introduce several new characters, including the powerful National Hunters. Furthermore, the story has yet to unravel several mysteries, including the true goal of the two Monarchs who appeared at the end of the Jeju Island Arc.

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